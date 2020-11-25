Chennai, Nov 25 (PTI) The landfall process of very severe cyclonic storm 'Nivar' has commenced and it would cross the coast soon, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

The IMD, on its twitter handle said, "Very severe cyclonic storm Nivar now lies about 50 km east-southeast of Cuddalore, about 40 km east southeast of Puducherry. Landfall process commence. Centre of cyclone to cross coast near puducherry within next 3 hours."

Also Read | Cyclone Nivar: ‘Landfall Process Commences’, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry On Edge; Use Live Tracker Map to Check Realtime Cyclonic Movement.

Authorities in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have taken a slew of measures to handle the situation arising out of the cyclonic storm, which has led to heavy rainfall in several regions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)