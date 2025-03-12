New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has been discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, following cardiac-related treatment.

VP Dhankhar was admitted to the cardiac Department at AIIMS on March 9.

In a statement, AIIMS said, "After receiving necessary care by the medical team at AIIMS, he made satisfactory recovery and was discharged on March 12. He has been advised to take adequate rest for the next few days."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the national capital and enquired about the health of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Went to AIIMS and enquired about the health of Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji. I pray for his good health and speedy recovery. @VPIndia" (ANI)

