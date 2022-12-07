New Delhi, December 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will uphold democratic values as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

"Our Vice President is a Kisan Putra and he studied at a Sainik school. Thus, he is closely associated with Jawans and Kisans," said the prime minister as the House met for the first day of Winter Session of Parliament. PM Narendra Modi Full Speech in Rajya Sabha: Watch Video of Prime Minister Welcoming Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar as Chairman of Parliament Upper House.

Modi also said President Droupadi Murmu hails from the tribal community and her predecessor Ram Nath Kovind too belonged to the marginalised sections of society. In his address to welcome the new Chairman of the Upper House, Modi said Dhankhar has great knowledge of legal matters with more than three decades of experience as an advocate. Parliament Winter Session 2022: S Jaishankar To Make Statement on India’s Foreign Policy in Rajya Sabha Today.

The prime minister also said the Winter Session of Parliament is being held at a time when India is beginning the journey of 'Amrit Kaal' and assuming the presidency of the G-20 grouping.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)