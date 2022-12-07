Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar was officiated as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha as winter session commenced. While talking about Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, PM Narendra Modi in the Rajya Sabha said that he is a kisan Putra who studied at a Sainik school and thus he is closely associated with 'Jawans' and 'Kisans'. PM Modi also appreciated the journey of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar and called it an inspiration for many. Parliament Winter Session 2022: S Jaishankar To Make Statement on India’s Foreign Policy in Rajya Sabha Today

Watch Full Video:

PM Shri @narendramodi's speech welcoming Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar in Rajya Sabha. https://t.co/z0FapXtMY5 — BJP (@BJP4India) December 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)