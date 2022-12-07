New Delhi, December 7: Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar will make a statement on India's foreign policy in the Rajya Sabha (RS) on Wednesday, the first day of the winter session.

According to the RS bulletin, he will make a statement on the "Latest Developments in India's Foreign Policy". Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav will move a Bill to amend the WildLife (Protection) Act, 1972, which was passed by the Lok Sabha. Parliament Winter Session 2022: Wildlife Protection Amendment Bill Among 23 Legislations To Be Taken Up in House.

Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani will make a statement on the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the 334th report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports on "Issues related to Safety of Women" pertaining to the Ministry. Winter Session of Parliament 2022 to Begin Today, 16 New Bills on Government Agenda.

She will also make a statement on the status of the implementation of recommendations contained in the 338th report of the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports on Demands for Grants (2022-23) pertaining to the Ministry. The House will pay obituary reference to the former members who passed away recently.

