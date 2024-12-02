New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, addressing a function organised on the occasion of the 138th birth anniversary celebration of Raja Mahendra Pratap at Bharat Mandapam on Sunday, said that our history has been manipulated and doctored, creating a monopoly of a few individuals 'who gained us independence'.

"Our history books have done injustice to our heroes. Our history has been manipulated and doctored, creating a monopoly of a few who claimed they gained us independence. This is an unbearable pain on our conscience. It's a burden on our soul and heart. I am sure we need to bring about a big change. There is no better occasion than the formation of the first Bharat Sarkar in 1915," Dhankhar said.

He underlined that Raja Mahendra Pratap was a born diplomat, a statesman, a visionary, and a nationalist. Dhankhar praised Raja Mahendra Pratap for exemplifying nationalism, patriotism, and farsightedness, demonstrated by his actions for the country.

Expressing his anguish at the non-recognition of the unsung heroes of India's freedom struggle, Dhankhar said, "What a travesty of justice, what a tragedy. We are in the 75th year of our independence, yet we have failed, miserably failed, to recognize the heroic feats of this great man. Our history has not given him the place he deserves. If you look at the foundations of our independence, we have been taught very differently. The foundations of our independence were built on the supreme sacrifices of people like Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh and other unsung or not-so-well-sung heroes."

"In 1932, this great soul of humanity, this visionary, rose above ordinary things because freedom is something humanity loves. He was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by N.A. Nielsen. And what was the premise? His role in the campaign of Gandhi in South Africa, for which Gandhi became famous. When I go through the nomination, I will not take much time. Please go through it, and you will see how the personality of the man is reflected in every word," he added.

Dhankhar stressed the importance of presenting unvarnished historical accounts to ignite patriotic fervor in this generation and future generations. He stated, "We cannot nurture our history by bestowing indulgent, sycophantic credit to those who played a role, but not the role that others played. We cannot allow our heroes to be downsized. Today, we are discussing one of them, and it is imperative to present unvarnished historical accounts."

The Vice President also highlighted the importance of farmers in India's development. He said, "Every time a thought comes to my mind, I ask, what do we need to do in independent India so that the achievements of our people are properly respected and recognized? The current system is fine; economic progress is tremendous, and we have witnessed exponential economic growth and phenomenal infrastructure development. Our global image is high, but as I said, to attain the status of a developed nation by 2047, the precondition is that our farmers must be satisfied."

Urging farmers to resolve their issues through dialogue and discussion, Dhankhar said, "We must remember that we do not fight with our own people. We do not deceive our own people; we deceive the enemy. Our people are embraced. How can one sleep when the problems of farmers are not being solved swiftly? I call upon my farmer brothers that the resolution of problems in this country happens through dialogue and understanding. King Mahendra Pratap was known for this approach. An irretrievable confrontational stance is poor diplomacy."

He further emphasized the need for openness to solutions and discussion, as the country is deeply affected by rural issues. He said, "This country is ours, and it is affected by rural backgrounds. I believe that my farmer brothers, wherever they are, and whoever is active in any movement, my message will reach them. They will pay attention to it. You are more knowledgeable and experienced than I am. I am sure there will be a convergence of positive energy to bring about the fastest resolution to the problem of farmers."

Assuring farmers of every possible help, the Vice President emphasized the need to move ahead, saying, "We need to reflect. What has happened is in the past, but the path ahead must be right. The creation of a developed India begins from the land of farmers. The path to a developed Bharat is through the farmland. The resolution of farmers' issues should happen swiftly. If the farmer is troubled, the honor and pride of the nation are severely affected. This happens more because we keep our words to ourselves. On this auspicious day, I make a vow: To resolve the farmers' problems, my doors will be open 24 hours. By doing so, I will contribute to giving a new dimension to freedom, and the soul of King Mahendra Pratap will find peace."

Dhankhar also questioned the inadequate attention given to some significant historical events, saying, "During my visit to Kotra, Udaipur, recently commemorating Birsa Munda's 150th birthday anniversary, I gathered friends and learned of the heart-wrenching 1913 Mangar Hill episode. In that year, 1913, much before Jallianwala Bagh, 1,507 tribal people fell victim to British bullets. What a carnage! What a dastardly act! Yet, history did not give much recognition to it. I am trying to indicate that such British barbarity, along with the patriotic saga of Maharaja Suraj Mal and Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, has been inadequately chronicled. Why don't they find space in history? This occasion will be a game-changer and a milestone."

Referring to the delay in recognizing deserving figures with the Bharat Ratna, Dhankhar highlighted, "It was in 1990 that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar received the Bharat Ratna. Why the delay? Imagine the mindset. I had the fortune to be a member of parliament and a minister, and there was a political shift. Recently, Chaudhary Charan Singh and Karpoori Thakur, who believed in farmers and rural India, were awarded the Bharat Ratna. These two great souls of Bharat live in our hearts. I had the privilege to be associated with governance as Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha."

He added, "We have long ignored those who have been our guides. In true sense, they made the highest sacrifices for the country. Tribal Day has now been started to be celebrated. How old was Birsa Munda? Better late than never. Parakram Day was celebrated... King Mahendra Pratap was actually before him [Subhas Chandra Bose]. In a way, he was the one who initiated Netaji's Indian National Army. I remember visiting the place in Andaman and Nicobar where Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose hoisted the flag in 1945, and I was happy to realize that thirty years earlier, this noble act had been done by King Mahendra Pratap."

Remembering Raja Mahendra Pratap's contributions as a parliamentarian, Dhankhar narrated, "He was a member of parliament. I went through his entire proceedings and noticed one special thing: how visionary he was and how many things he kept in mind. On November 22, 1957, he brought a proposal in the Lok Sabha to honor individuals who had made significant contributions to the country's affairs, in the freedom struggle and otherwise. He proposed honoring three gentlemen--Veer Savarkar, Virendra Kumar Ghose, and Dr. Bhupendranath Datta. What a selection he made!"

He continued, "Again, what happens with us is the same, but we won't let it happen anymore. The then government opposed the proposal. Raja Mahendra Pratap was so hurt by this that he said, 'In protest, I must leave against this decision. I hope every Bengali and every Maratha will walk out.' He expressed his pain: 'Distinguished audience, honorable members, this poignant moment exemplifies Raja Sahib's steadfast commitment to honoring freedom fighters, transcending regional and ideological boundaries. Can we do nothing for such a great man? We are not helpless. Let us get together and ensure this great son of Mother Bharat is given the due recognition he deserves.'" (ANI)

