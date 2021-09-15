New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairperson, M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will jointly launch Sansad TV at the Main Committee Room, Parliament House Annexe on Wednesday at 6 PM.

The launch date coincides with the International Day of Democracy, informed the official communique by the Prime Minister's Office.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 13 Mini & iPhone 13 With A15 Bionic Processor & Smaller Notch Launched, Check Prices & Other Details Here.

In February 2021, the decision to merge Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV was taken and the CEO of Sansad TV was appointed in March 2021.

Sansad TV programming will primarily be in four categories - functioning of Parliament and democratic institutions, governance and implementation of schemes/policies, history and culture of India and issues/interests/concerns of contemporary nature. (ANI)

Also Read | Apple iPad & iPad Mini With A13 Bionic SoC Launched; Prices Start From $329.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)