San Francisco: Expanding its iPad lineup, tech giant Apple on Tuesday unveiled two new iPads -- iPad and iPad mini -- that come with advanced features, at its global event. The Wi-Fi models of iPad, in silver and space gray finishes, are available at a starting price of $329 and Wi-Fi + Cellular models from $459 in the US. Apple Event 2021 Highlights.

The Wi-Fi models of iPad mini, in pink, starlight, purple and space gray finishes, are available with a starting price of $499 and Wi-Fi + Cellular models from $649 in the US. Both the new iPad and iPad mini come with 64GB and 256GB storage options.

"We are excited that our most popular iPad is now so much better," Apple CEO Tim Cook said at the event.

The 10.2-inch iPad features the A13 Bionic chipset, delivering a 20 per cent performance boost over the previous generation.

"With the powerful A13 Bionic, more engaging video calls with Center Stage and double the storage, the new iPad delivers advanced capabilities, versatility and simplicity at an incredible value," Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Greg Joswiak, said.

The Center Stage experience on iPad Pro is now available on iPad, enabled by the new 12MP ultra-wide front camera and Neural Engine, so users can enjoy even more engaging video calls. The new iPad comes with support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard and the iPadOS 15.

Apple Pencil (1st generation) is available for purchase separately, for $99, and is compatible with iPad (9th generation). Meanwhile, the iPad mini, with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display featuring the brand new A15 Bionic chip, delivers up to 80 per cent faster performance than the previous generation.

The all-screen design is enabled by moving Touch ID to the top button of the iPad mini. Touch ID delivers the same ease of use and secure authentication users know and love -- to unlock iPad mini, log in to apps, or use Apple Pay. A new USB-C port allows faster connectivity, and cellular models with 5G bring more flexible mobile workflows.

The iPad mini with advanced cameras, Center Stage and support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation) enables new ways for users to capture photos and videos. The back camera now features a 12MP sensor with Focus Pixels and a larger aperture to capture sharp and vivid photos. The back camera also features a True Tone flash, perfect for capturing images in low light.

Apple Pencil (2nd generation) is available for purchase separately, for $129 in the US, and is compatible with an iPad mini. iPadOS 15 brings new features that take advantage of the unique capabilities of the iPad, helping users be more productive.

