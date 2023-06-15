New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will confer the 4th National Water Awards on Saturday at a ceremony here at the Vigyan Bhawan.

The Department of Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation under the Ministry of Jal Shakti has announced a total of 41 winners, including joint winners covering 11 categories.

Each award winner will be conferred with a citation and a trophy as well as cash prizes in certain categories, according to a press release.

A total of 868 applications were received.

The 1st Prize for the Best State will be conferred on Madhya Pradesh; Best District will be conferred on Ganjam district, Odisha; Best Village Panchayat will be conferred on Jagannadhapuram Village Panchayat, Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Telangana; Best Urban Local Body will be conferred on Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh; Best Media will be conferred on Advance Water Digest Private Limited Gurugram, Haryana; Best School will be conferred on Jamiyatpura Primary School, Mehsana, Gujarat.

Best Institution for Campus usage will be conferred on Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir; Best Industry will be conferred on Barauni Thermal Power Station, Begusarai, Bihar; Best NGO will be conferred on Arpan Seva Sansthan, Udaipur, Rajasthan; Best Water User Association will be conferred on the Sanjeevani Piyat Sahkari Mandli Ltd, Narmada, Gujarat; and Best Industry for CSR Activities will be conferred on HCL Technologies Ltd., Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

National Water Awards focus on encouraging the good work and efforts made by various individuals and organizations.

The first edition of the National Water Awards was introduced by the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation in 2018, and 82 winners across 14 categories were awarded on February 25, 2019, in New Delhi. (ANI)

