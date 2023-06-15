New Delhi, June 15: A massive fire that erupted on Thursday at a four-storey coaching centre in the Mukherjee Nagar area has been doused, but a few students were injured as a result, a Delhi Police official said.

"All the students have been rescued and as per initial investigation the fire started from an electric metre installed in the building," said the official. Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar Fire Video: People Use Wire Cables To Climb Down From Building After Blaze Erupts in Coaching Centre, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch).

Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar Fire Video:

#WATCH | People escape using wires as fire breaks out in a building located in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar; 11 fire tenders rushed to the site, rescue operation underway (Source: Delhi Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/1AYVRojvxI — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023

According to director of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg, a call regarding the blaze at the Gyana Building was received at 12.28 p.m. He said that a total of 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the rescue operation has been completed. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Coaching Centre in Mukherjee Nagar Area; 11 Fire Tenders on Spot and Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video).

"So far, no major injuries," he added. Video footages showed several students managed to escape from the building using ropes and wires.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2023 02:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).