New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday condoled the death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, saying he will be remembered for his distinguished career in the armed forces and his exemplary work on charitable initiatives.

Prince Philip, the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, passed away on Friday aged 99, the Buckingham Palace said.

"Saddened by the passing away of HRH Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. He will be remembered for his distinguished career in the armed forces, inspiring service to his country and his exemplary work on charitable initiatives," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

"My condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and all the members of the royal family. May his soul rest in eternal peace," the vice president said.

In a statement issued on behalf of the 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth II, the palace said that the country's longest-serving royal consort died peacefully at Windsor Castle on Friday morning.

