New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday visited the site of the new Parliament building along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

The vice president is also the chairperson of Rajya Sabha.

Also Read | Axel, Indian Army Dog, Posthumously Awarded With ‘Mention-in Despatches’ for Gallantry in Counter-Terrorist Operation.

Leader of the House, Rajya Sabha member Piyush Goyal was also present, the Vice President Secretariat said in a tweet.

The government had recently told Lok Sabha that 70 per cent of the physical work on the new Parliament building is over and is targeted to be completed in November, 2022.

Also Read | TS LAWCET Result 2022 Declared At lawcet.tsche.ac.in; Here's How to Download Rank Card.

The building is part of the Central Vista project. Government officials have said that Parliament's Winter session in 2022 will be held in the new building.

The new parliament building will have an area of 64,500 square metres. It will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)