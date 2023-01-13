New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday expressed sadness over the passing away of veteran politician Sharad Yadav and said he was a popular leader and an astute administrator who set high benchmarks in public life.

Yadav died at a private hospital in Gurugram on Thursday. He was 75. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

"Saddened by the untimely passing away of former Union Minister and veteran parliamentarian Sharad Yadav Ji. A popular leader and an astute administrator, he set high benchmarks in public life," Vice President Dhankhar said in a tweet.

"My deepest condolences to his family members and well-wishers. Om Shanti!" he said.

