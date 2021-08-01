New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): After shuttler PV Sindhu and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won medals for India at Tokyo Olympics, Nisith Pramanik, Union Minister of State for Sports on Sunday said their victories will motivate the youth of the country to take up sports as a career.

Speaking to ANI, Pramanik congratulated Sindhu and her coach for the shuttler's victory in Tokyo Olympics and said, "It's a matter of great joy. I'd like to congratulate her, her family, and her coach. Youth of the country will be motivated by her feat. I believe she will win more medals in the future."

He said India's one 'daughter' Mirabai Chanu started the journey of winning medals for the country in Tokyo and another 'daughter' Sidhu took forward.

"We saw the way Mirabai Chanu performed and tried to give her best performance. We also witnessed Sidhu writing history. Today the Government of India, which is being led by PM Narendra Modi is motivating all the players. PM Modi himself encouraging all the players," said Pramanik.

The Minister also noted Union Minister of Sports Anurag Thakur west to the airport to see off the Olympic contingent which motivated the players, adding the Sports Minister's slogan of "Cheer of India" also encouraged the players.

"The victories of Mirabai Chanu, PV Sindhu created history and will also give more energy and encouragement to youth to their best performance and take up sports as a profession," he added.

Sindhu defeated China's He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal match at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 1 on Sunday. The 26-year-old is now just the second Indian athlete to win two individual Olympic medals. Wrestler Sushil Kumar also has two medals as he returned with a bronze medal at the Beijing Olympics 2008 and a silver at the London Olympics 2012.

Chanu had opened India's medals tally on Saturday as she bagged a silver in the Women's 49kg category at Tokyo International Forum. (ANI)

