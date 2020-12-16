Berhampur (Odisha), Dec 16 (PTI) Vigilance Department sleuths in Odisha have discovered properties worth over Rs 4.03 crore in possession of an assistant teacher of an upper primary school in Gajapati district, officials said.

The belongings were found to be in the names of the accused teacher, his wife and their son, they said.

During raids, officials of the department came across eight multi-storied buildings in different locations of Paralakhemundi and eight plots of land as part of immovable properties.

"We will calculate the teacher's earnings to detect the ill-gotten properties," Vigilance Superintendent of Police, Berhampur, Anil Kumar Patra, said.

On Tuesday, the anti-corruption wing of Odisha Police raided at least 12 houses, belonging to the teacher and his relatives in Paralakhemundi and the school office, to unearth his alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

