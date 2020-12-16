Uttarakhand, December 16: Uttarakhand Health Secretary Amit Negi tested positive for coronavirus. On Tuesday, Negi had said that over 93,000 health workers of the state will be given free Covid-19 vaccine. He further added saying that the Centre has made it clear that no amount will be taken from health workers for the vaccine against the novel coronavirus

Over the past few days, ministers holding important portfolios have contracted the disease. Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi tested positive for coronavirus infection on Monday. Jitan Ram Manjhi had attended a meeting of the party national council at his residence on Sunday. Jitan Ram Manjhi's test reports came back as positive for coronavirus on Monday. JP Nadda Tests COVID-19 Positive, BJP President Tweets to Confirm, Says Will Remain in Home Isolation.

Amit Negi, Uttarakhand Health Secretary Tests Positive For COVID-19:

Uttarakhand Health Secretary Amit Negi tests positive for #COVID19. — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2020

On Sunday, BJP president JP Nadda had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has gone into home isolation on the advice of doctors. In a tweet, he said he had undergone a test after showing symptoms of coronavirus and was found to be positive.

