New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Actor Vijay's political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazagham (TVK) has filed a rejoinder application in response to the Central government's reply against a batch of pleas filed in the Supreme Court, all challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

In its application, TVK has alleged that the Centre's reply lacks material particulars, which could dissuade the Supreme Court from declaring the Waqf (Amendment) Act as unconstitutional.

Also Read | Historic Breakthrough in Anti-Naxal Operation; India Sure to Be Naxal-Free by Mar 31, 2026, Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Among other contentions, TVK has submitted that the Centre unnecessarily brought in the 2025 Waqf Amendment Act in response to an unprecedented increase in Waqf properties after the 2013 Amendments. As per TVK's plea, there is no 'problem' of an unprecedented increase in Waqf properties after the 2013 Amendments.

Moreover, TVK's pleas clarifies that it has not challenged the requirement of registration of Waqf properties per se.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tensions: Bookings for Azerbaijan, Turkiye Down 60%; Cancellations Up 250% for Their 'Support' to Pakistan, Says MakeMyTrip.

"However, it is the consequence of non-registration, i.e. exclusion of Waqf by user and derecognition of unregistered Waqf lands which are in contention before this Hon'ble Court as being violative of relevant provisions of Part-III of the Constitution", the plea adds.

The application has been filed through Advocate Yash S. Vijay on behalf of TVK.

On April 13, Vijay's TVK filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025. Several petitions were filed in the apex court challenging the Act, contending that it was discriminatory towards the Muslim community and violated their fundamental rights.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, on April 4 with 128 votes in favour and 95 against. The Lok Sabha had earlier cleared the Bill following a lengthy debate, with 288 members voting in favour and members voting in favour and 232 opposing it. President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Bill on April 5, making it a law.

The instant application has been filed through Advocate Yash S Vijay on behalf of TVK. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)