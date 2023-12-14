New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) The Centre's mega outreach effort '?Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' has reached more than 2 crore participants in less than a month, an official statement issued here on Thursday said.

The yatra, flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15 from Khunti in Jharkhand, saw the participation of 1 crore people in 22 days and the number reached 2 crore in the next seven days, the statement issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said.

The yatra has reached nearly 60,000 gram panchayats and more than 1.6 crore citizens have taken the pledge to work towards a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) by 2047, it said.

As part of the yatra's 'Meri Kahani, Meri Zubani' initiative, over 1.30 crore people have shared their narratives, showcasing citizens' diverse experiences and aspirations nationwide, it added.

Health camps are being organised as part of the yatra and till date, more than 42 lakh people have been screened.

The yatra is serving as a direct conduit for delivering government services and support and reaching even the most remote areas. In terms of participation, Uttar Pradesh takes the lead with nearly 80 lakh participants, followed by Maharashtra with over 29 lakh participants, and Gujarat with over 23 lakh participants, the statement said.

Jammu and Kashmir follows closely with over 16 lakh participants and Andhra Pradesh has 11 lakh participants.

