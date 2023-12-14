Kolkata, December 14: The TMC on Thursday criticised the BJP for suspending its MP Derek O'Brien from the Rajya Sabha and called for the immediate resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the security breach in Parliament. The TMC accused the central government of failing to ensure the safety of Parliament while suspending opposition MPs from the House. O'Brien was suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the winter session.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar cited "unruly behaviour" and "misconduct" as reasons for the disciplinary action. Opposition MPs expressed disapproval of O'Brien's suspension and raised concerns about the lack of action against the BJP MP who authorised the entry of the two individuals responsible for the security breach in Parliament on Wednesday. "Fourteen MPs were suspended whereas no action was taken against the BJP MP who issued the pass to the intruders. Is this justice? The home minister must immediately resign and Prime Minister Narendra Modi must come to Parliament and make a statement on the floor of the House," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

While TMC's Derek O'Brien was suspended in Rajya Sabha, as many as 13 opposition MPs, including nine from the Congress and DMK's Kanimozhi, were suspended from Lok Sabha for disrupting the proceedings. The TMC leader said the BJP has failed to ensure the safety of the Parliament and the MPs, and now they are attempting to divert attention by suspending opposition MPs. "An MP has every right to ask questions, even if they are uncomfortable. The BJP is trying to deflect attention from its failures," said Ghosh.

O'Brien had sought a discussion on the breach in Parliament security. "Suspension and expulsion have become two potent tools of the BJP government to intimidate the opposition. However, such threats won't yield any results," he remarked. Senior TMC Minister and leader Shashi Panja emphasised the need for the Prime Minister to address the House on the matter, stating, "The BJP's concern for national security will be proved only when the PM addresses the House on such an important matter."

Referring to TMC leader Mahua Moitra's expulsion last week, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh added, "If Mahua Moitra could be expelled for sharing a password, why should the BJP MP Pratap Simha not be expelled for issuing passes to the intruders? The Centre is compromising national security. The Union Home Minister has no moral right to continue, and Amit Shah must resign."

O'Brien, a three-time member of the Upper House of Parliament, had previously faced suspension from the Rajya Sabha on two occasions for alleged misconduct. In response, the opposition BJP in West Bengal dismissed the allegations as baseless. BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, "The TMC has maligned the state through its violent and corrupt politics. In Delhi too, TMC MPs are tarnishing the image of the state through their theatrics."