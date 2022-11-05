Morigaon (Assam), Nov 5 (PTI) A vintage car rally featuring vehicles from pre-World War II times driven by tourists from different countries zoomed around Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam's Morigaon district on Saturday.

As many as 18 cars of different make, ranging from Mercedes to Jaguar to Volvo, and two BMW motorcycles passed through the sanctuary as part of a Himalayan Vintage Car Rally, organised by a Belgium group.

The rally had started at Kolkata and travelled through Sikkim, Darjeeling and Bhutan before entering Assam. The team has already passed through Kaziranga National Park before arriving here.

It will proceed to Shillong and Bangladesh before winding up in Kolkata again.

A participant from Germany, speaking to reporters here, said the greenery of Assam and the friendliness of the people have touched them.

"I have started to like Assam because it is very greenish and has wonderful vegetation, and impressive rivers," he said, putting in a special word for the people and their enthusiasm.

He also expressed special delight in visiting this North Eastern state as he starts his day with Assam tea back home.

"In my country, usually in the morning I drink Assam tea and now I know from where it comes," the tourist added.

The tourists also took elephant safari inside the sanctuary, which is known for its one-horned rhinos.

