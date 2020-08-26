Allahabad, Aug 26 (PTI) Sixteen members of the Tablighi Jamaat from Indonesia and Thailand were granted by the Allahabad High Court in a case involving the violation of the coronavirus protocol.

According to the FIR, they were accused of staying in Allahabad without informing the administration during the coronavirus lockdown.

Granting them bail on Monday, Justice S S Shamshery directed them not to tamper with prosecution witnesses and appear for hearing on the dates fixed for it by the trial court.

The court gave the order on two bail pleas moved by the accused.

The petitioners' counsel pleaded that all the Jamaatis had a valid passport and were in Allahabad when the lockdown was clamped.

They did not violate any provision of law, including the Foreigners Act, the counsel said, adding that there was no fault in their visa and passport.

Those granted bail are Muhammad Madalee, Hasan Pacho, Sitthipogn Limoolsuk, Surasak Lamoolsuk, Arsen Thomya, Abdul Basir Yeedoromae, Abdunlah Maming, Oapdun Wahab Wimutikan and Romlee Kolae of Thailand.

The other application was filed by Idrus Umar, Ade Kustina, Samsul Hadi, Imam Safii Sarno, Satijo Joedijono Bedjo, Hendra Simbolon and Dedik Iskandar of Indonesia.

