Kolkata. Jan 26 (PTI) Reacting to the unprecedented seige by farmers at the Red Fort and clashes with the police at the national capital on Republic Day, senior Trinamool Congress leader Sougata Roy on Tuesday said violence cannot solve any problem and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inform the nation about the Centre's stand on repeal of the three farm bills.

He also expressed surprise on Modi's silence over the farmers' stir.

Referring to the entry of a section of agitating farmers into the compound of the Red Fort, a monument of national importance, Roy told reporters here that it meant the police had failed to stop them.

The farmers' scheduled tractor parade on pre-decided routes eclipsed the annual show of military might at Rajpath as tens and thousands of them atop the mechanised diggers broke barriers, clashed with the police and entered the city from various points to lay siege to the Red Fort and climb the flagpole, the centerpiece of the country's Independence Day programme on Tuesday.

While the police removed protesting farmers from the Red Fort, the force baton charged them at Chintamani Chowk in Shahdara when they broke barricades and smashed window panes of cars.

A group of 'Nihangs' (traditional Sikh warriors) clashed with security personnel near Akshardham Temple in the national capital. At Nangloi Chowk in west Delhi and at Mukarba Chowk, farmers broke cemented barricades and police used tear gas to disperse them.

"It should be looked into why Delhi police couldn't prevent the situation and teargassing and baton charging had to be resorted to. Why could not the police prevent a section of the farmers from entering the Red Fort compound? "But we must say violence cannot solve any problem, any issue," he said.

Expressing surprise over the prime minister maintaining silence over the farmers' stir for "such a long time", the TMC MP said "Why is he (Modi) not letting the country know about Centre's stand on the farmers' demand for withdrawal of the three farm laws".

"We want that farmers continue their stir in a peaceful, non-violent manner till their demands are met," Roy said.

The party has stood by the agitating farmers since the movement began and sent a delegation of its MPs to the agitation site near the borders of the natioal capital.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been campaing at several Delhi border points since November 28, demanding a complete repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee on minimum support price for their crops.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)