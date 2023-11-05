Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 5 (ANI): The 8th edition of the Vizag Navy Marathon was conducted by the Eastern Naval Command at RK Beach Road in the city on Sunday, with over 12,000 registrations for the mega event.

"The event witnessed overwhelming participation from children, youth, senior citizens, and naval personnel from all over India and abroad in various categories. In addition to participants, a large number of citizens, students and volunteers lined up at 4 AM, very early in the morning, cheering runners all along the scenic beach route," according to a press release.

The marathon was flagged off by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Naval Command, with more than 500 participants.

The half marathon was flagged off by Vice Admiral G Srinivasan, Director General Naval Projects (DGNP) Vizag, with more than 1600 runners.

"The 10-kilometer run with more than 2700 runners was flagged off by Commissioner of Police Dr Ravishankar. The 5 KM Run recorded a participation of over 7,000 runners and was flagged off by Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command," the release stated.

The runners had an enriching experience with hydration and refreshment points, convenience stations entertainment and cheering all along the route. With adequate medical points and mobile medical units, the runners were well supported.

The prize distribution was conducted in a lively ceremony, attended by runners and spectators, at VMRDA Park. The flag officer commanding in chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, was the Chief guest for the ceremony.

"In the men's open category, Sikandar Tadakhe clocking 2 hours 30 minutes, Deepak Kumbhar clocking 1 hour 06 minutes, and Sonu Kushwa clocking 31 minutes emerged as winners in the marathon, Half Marathon and 10 km races, respectively. In the women's category, Aasa TP, clocking 3 hours, 8 minutes, Lilian Rutto, clocking 1 hour 24 minutes, and Lanka Mery Grace, clocking 44 minutes, won in the marathon, half Marathon and 10 KM races, respectively. The awards were presented by senior naval officers, the District Collector, Dr Mallikarjuna and eminent personnel present in the ceremony," it stated.

"The Indian Navy warmly thanks the city and people of Vizag, the district administration, the city and traffic police, all participants, volunteers, esteemed guests and sponsors for the successful conduct of the event. It truly was a day filled with extra miles and smiles," they said in the release. (ANI)

