Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 24 (PTI) The talks between the state government and those protesting the under-construction Vizhinjam port here on Wednesday failed to yield any result, protesters said.

Father Eugene Pereira, a representative of the Latin Archdiocese, which backs the protesters, said even though the ministers listened to their issues, they failed to take a stand.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Dahi Handi Participant Sandesh Dalvi Dies in Mumbai; FIR Lodged Against Event Organiser (Watch Video).

The conciliatory meeting was chaired by ministers Antony Raju and V Abdurahiman. They informed the protesters that the construction work cannot be stopped at the port site.

A large number of coastal people have been protesting outside the main entrance of the multi-purpose seaport, located near Mulloor, since last week to press their seven-point charter of demands including stopping the construction work and conducting a coastal impact study in connection with the multi-crore project.

Also Read | Pakistan Army Colonel Paid Rs 30,000 to Attack Indian Army, Confesses Captured Terrorist Sent on Suicide Mission (Watch Video).

The protesters have alleged that the unscientific construction of groynes, artificial sea walls known as "pulimutt' in local parlance, as part of the upcoming Vizhinjam port is one of the reasons for the increasing coastal erosion here.

"The ministers explained the matters related to providing rented accommodation to rehabilitate the community. Even though we discussed matters related to construction and the ecological impact, etc., the meeting did not take any final decision," Father Pereira told reporters.

Giving details of the measures being taken by the Kerala government, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recently told the Legislative Assembly that the government was considering providing rented accommodation to rehabilitate the displaced fisherfolk and the district collector of Thiruvananthapuram has been entrusted with the task, which includes fixing the rent.

He also claimed the state government has launched a project worth Rs 2,450 crore to rehabilitate the fisherfolk displaced due to coastal erosion and the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)