Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], May 8 (ANI): The body of a vlogger Rifa Mehnu, who was found hanging under suspicious circumstances at a flat in Dubai two months ago, was exhumed from a cemetery for a post-mortem after her parents filed a complaint, the police said on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Premlal, Tahsildar, Kozhikode said, "The body of a vlogger Rifa Mehnu, who was found hanging under suspicious circumstances at a flat in Dubai two months ago, was exhumed from a cemetery for a post-mortem as part of a further probe."

Police informed that Rifa's family members filed a complaint against her husband for his involvement in Rifa's death.

"Her family members filed a complaint against her husband for involvement in Rifa's death. Police registered a case against him for mental and physical torturing and prompting for suicide," Premlal said.

Further investigation will be done based on post mortem report, police said. (ANI)

