New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the mindset of free India should be 'vocal for local' to achieve the goal of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).

"The mindset of free India should be 'vocal for local'. We should appreciate our local products, if we don't do this then our products will not get the opportunity to do better and will not get encouraged," he said while delivering his seventh consecutive Independence Day speech from the iconic Red Fort.

"Today, many big companies are turning towards India. We have to move forward with the mantra of Make for the world along with Make in India," the PM added.

He also stated that country's progress is seen in all fields in past six years and added that "be it providing every household with electricity, cooking gas, creating bank accounts for the poor or building toilets in all houses, India has progressed a lot in every field in the last six years."

The Prime Minister also said that "Make in World should also be a key slogan like Make in India." (ANI)

