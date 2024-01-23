New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will inaugurate a yearlong pan India campaign 'Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Samman' to commemorate the 75th Year of India as Republic, here on Wednesday, 24th January.

The campaign aims to reaffirm the nation's collective commitment to the principles enshrined in the Constitution of India and celebrate the shared values that bind our nation.

This nationwide initiative envisages instilling a sense of pride and responsibility to uphold the ideals outlined in the constitutional framework.

It will also give opportunity to every citizen to participate in various ways and empower them to contribute in a meaningful way to India's democratic journey. Some of the themes to be covered during the Campaign include:

Sabko Nyay -Har Ghar Nyaya aims to connect the villagers through the Village Level Entrepreneurs of the Common Service Centers and encourage them to read Sabko Nyay pledge; 'Nyaya Sahayaks' which will spearhead awareness about the various citizen-centric legal services to the masses, at their doorsteps across aspirational blocks and districts.

At the State/UT level, Nyaya Seva Mela would be organized which would serve as a platform for individuals to seek guidance, information and support on various legal as well as other services and schemes of the government.

Another activity named Nav Bharat Nav Sankalp aims to encourage the masses to embrace the resolutions of Panch Pran by reading the Panch Pran Pledge.

The citizens would get the opportunity to showcase their talent and creativity by participating in Panch Pran Rangotsav (Poster Making competition); Panch Pran Anubhav (Reel/Video making competition).

The citizens will also get the chance to test their knowledge of the Constitution in an engaging way. The activities would be hosted on the My Gov platform.

The third activity Vidhi Jagriti Abhiyan aims to involve the students in carrying the message Panch Pran in the villages adopted by the Law colleges, under the Pro Bono Club scheme.

It aims to disseminate legal information on the rights responsibilities and entitlements in a very engaging, entertaining and memorable way. It also aims to touch the vulnerable sections of society through Gram Vidhi Chetna, Vanchit Varg Samman, and Nari Bhagidari initiatives.

During the Event, Nyaya Setu will be launched which is a significant and transformative step that aims to extend and expand the reach of legal services to the last mile.

It will provide a unified legal interface for legal information, legal advice and legal assistance and thus enable a more inclusive and just society.

The Event will also witness the release of the achievement booklet of the Scheme on Access to Justice 'Designing Innovative Solutions for Holistic Access to Justice' (DISHA).

Under the DISHA scheme Tele Law Programme has connected 67 lakh+ citizens for pre-litigation advice through the use of Tele-Law Citizens Mobile App and via 2.5 lakh Common Service Centers (CSC) situated in 36 States and UTs in the country.

The Nyaya Bandhu (Pro Bono Legal Services) Programme aims to decentralize and create a dispensation framework for the Pro Bono Legal Services programme.

It has created a network of 10,000+ of Probono advocates across 24 Bar Councils, created Nyaya Bandhu Panels in 25 High Courts and constituted Pro Bono Clubs across 89 Law schools in the country.

In addition to this, more than 7 lakh beneficiaries have been sensitized and made aware of their legal rights, duties and entitlements through webinars and legal literacy programmes being implemented through support of 14 agencies across the country.

Simultaneously, the event will also bring together representatives from Bhashini and IGNOU to formalize their collaboration with the Department of Justice.

The partnership with Bhashini would break the barriers of language in accessibility to justice. The solutions of Bhashini have already been embedded in the Nyay Setu - Tele Facilitation of legal services.

The partnership with IGNOU will open the opportunity for Paralegals to acquire certifications in diverse fields of law, enhance their educational opportunities and increase their skills and employability across different sectors of legal assistance and support.

The dignitaries who will grace the event include Minister of State(I/C) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal and Attorney General of India, R Venkatramani as Guest of Honour.

650+ Tele-Law functionaries from Common Service Centres across the country, students and faculty of the Pro Bono Law colleges will attend this event.

This momentous inauguration event will conclude with the keynote address by the Vice-President.

The Campaign 'Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Samman' is being undertaken by the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India. (ANI)

