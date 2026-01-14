Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday stated that the state is experiencing a historic boost in tourism under the Congress government's Vyavastha Parivartan vision, focusing on conservation, livelihoods, and economic growth--areas he said were neglected during the previous BJP government.

"Himachal is witnessing a historic transformation in tourism under the present Congress government's vision of Vyavastha Parivartan, where conservation, livelihoods and economic growth are being aligned, which remained completely neglected during the previous BJP regime," the CM said.

The Chief Minister said the State government was developing Pong Dam Lake, also known as 'Ramsar Wetland', as one of India's most significant bird-watching destinations, particularly between November and February, proving that ecology and tourism can grow together when guided by responsible governance, as stated in the release.

According to the release, the Chief Minister further said that new attractions, such as shikara rides and floating bird-watching decks, will soon be erected to enhance ecotourism, offering visitors and ornithologists a rare opportunity to witness thousands of migratory birds arriving from Siberia and Mongolia.

"The Pong Dam Lake Bird Sanctuary at Nagrota Surian now offers guided bird-watching experiences, while the Regional Water Sports Centre at Khatiyar provides facilities for boating, canoeing, kayaking, sailing, rowing and water skiing," he added.

The BJP never had a vision to earn revenue from states exiting water resources, which were not utilised by them at all.

Highlighting the shift from neglect to action, lakes like Gobind Sagar in Bilaspur and Tattapani near Shimla, which remained ignored for years under BJP governments, have now been transformed into vibrant tourism hubs. Tourists are enjoying shikara rides, speedboats, houseboats, jet skis and water scooter rides, marking the rise of water tourism as a new growth engine for Himachal Pradesh.

He said Bilaspur is emerging as a national hub for water-based adventure tourism, supported by festivals, structured facilities and employment-generation societies that ensure local communities are direct beneficiaries.

"Tourism is not merely recreation; it is about livelihoods, dignity of labour and inclusive economic growth," the Chief Minister asserted.

Calling this transformation unimaginable a few years ago, he said it has been made possible by decisive governance, progressive policy reforms, and the Congress government's commitment to 'Vyavastha Parivartan', a stark departure from the BJP's ad hoc and visionless approach to tourism.

The Chief Minister said the government's vision goes far beyond water tourism. Under the Eco-Tourism Policy, the State is exploring the opening of 77 new eco-tourism sites across forest circles, projected to generate nearly Rs. 200 crore over the next five years, while positioning Himachal as a global model for responsible and sustainable tourism.

"This marks a clear shift from extractive development to a system where nature is protected, communities are empowered, and benefits are shared equitably," he said.

To empower youth and promote entrepreneurship, the Chief Minister highlighted the Chief Minister Tourism Start-Up Scheme, which provides interest subvention and subsidies for homestays, hotels and food vans.

"This scheme is creating stakeholders, not spectators, in the tourism economy and reflects our employment-orientated governance, reform-driven and people-centric approach," he said.

"These initiatives embody the true spirit of 'Vyavastha Parivartan', where natural resources are not just admired, but responsibly utilized as engines of growth, employment and empowerment for the people of Himachal Pradesh," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

