Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 5 (ANI): A wanted criminal was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district on Saturday in an encounter in which one policeman also got injured.

SP Sambhal Yamuna Prasad said that there were two persons on the bike who tried to evade police during a checking drive.

"We tried to stop them but they fired at us. One of the constables got injured. In counter firing, one of the bikers also got injured and the other managed to escape. After investigation, it was discovered that he holds a criminal record. His name is Jeetendra and he had cases of loot and murder registered against him," Prasad said.

Jeetendra and the injured policeman were taken to hospital. Further investigation is underway, police said. (ANI)

