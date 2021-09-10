Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 10 (ANI): A history-sheeter, with a bounty of Rs 50,000, was arrested on Friday after an encounter with police in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh, the police informed.

The nabbed history-sheeter has been identified as Dinesh Kumar.

Also Read | Facebook Launches 'Ray-Ban Stories' Smart Glasses That Can Capture Photos, Check Prices Here.

Kumar was arrested after an encounter with police near Haribaba Bandh within the Rajpura Police Station Zone.

Chakresh Mishra, the Superintendent of Police, Sambhal said, "We were trying to capture him for a month. A bounty of Rs. 50,000 was declared against him by the Deputy Inspector General of Police. He was arrested after an encounter with the Special Operation Group (SOG) and Sambhal Police forces. He was the number one criminal in the Sambhal district and has 25 criminal cases against him in Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Sambhal and other districts. He will be produced in court later."

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Youth Hacked to Death Over Love Affair With Minor Girl.

The accused is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

As per the police, a stolen motorcycle, an illegal weapon and four live cartridges have been recovered along with the accused. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)