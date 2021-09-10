Kolhapur, September 10: An 18-year-old youth in Maharashtra was hacked to death over his alleged love affair with a minor girl. The murder took place on Wednesday night when the youth and his friend were returning to their village in Panhala taluka in Kolhapur district. Following a complaint by the youth's friend, a case of murder has been registered against seven people, all related to the girl. Maharashtra Man Stabs Youth to Death for Teasing Over His Height.

The deceased was in relationship with the minor girl. However, her family were against their affair. The duo had eloped in March, but returned soon after. Following their return, according to a report by Times of India, the girl's family lodged a complaint alleging that the youth had abused her. Subsequently, he was booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. However, no evidence of sexual abuse was found. Maharashtra Man Stabs Brother-in-Law to Death After Wife Refuses To Return Home, Arrested.

On Wednesday night, the youth and his friend were returning after cattle trade from a village in neighbouring Sangli district when a group of men attacked them. In his complaint, the youth's friend said that the attackers had used metal and wooden sticks and sharp weapons to attack him. "The friend brought the youth to the Chhatrapati Pramila Raje Civil Hospital in Kolhapur. He was declared brought dead," said a police officer.

All the attackers have been identified and the police assured they would be soon behind the bars. The youth's family had refused to take his body demanding arrest of the assailants. Later, when they learned that a case been registered, they took the body. Further investigation was underway.

