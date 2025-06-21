Jaipur, Jun 21 (PTI) The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) on Saturday arrested wanted gangster Praveen Singh Jodi alias Praveen Commando in Rajasthan's Churu, an official said.

The accused carried a reward of Rs 25,000 and was wanted in multiple cases, including a recent firing incident at a hotel in Churu, said Additional Director General of Police (Crime and AGTF) Dinesh MN.

Praveen (43), a resident of Jodi village in Bhaleri Police Station area of Churu district, was earlier a constable in Rajasthan Police.

"He joined the force in 2001 in Jhalawar district but was dismissed from service for sheltering Ankit Bhadu, a key shooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and for his active involvement with the Anandpal gang," he said.

Praveen began working for both Anandpal and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs after termination from service.

His role involved supplying the contact details of businessmen to gangsters like Rohit Godara and Virendra, who then extorted money through threats.

The AGTF had earlier arrested his associate Jitendra Singh alias Jeetu Jodi from the same village, seizing two AK-47 rifles, loaded magazines and cartridges.

Praveen was also a prime accused in a high-profile firing case at Hotel Suncity in Churu. Two unidentified assailants opened fire at the hotel on August 17 last year.

The superintendent of police, Churu, had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for Praveen's arrest in this case.

