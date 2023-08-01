Raxaul (Bihar) [India], August 1 (ANI): Bihar police have arrested a smuggler of fake currency wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), from Raxaul in Bihar's East Champaran district, officials said on Tuesday.

The arrested smuggler, identified as Aslam Ansari alias Gulten, used to supply counterfeit currency in India and was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh in his name, they said.

According to police, Ansari, a resident of Inarwa village of Birgunj in Nepal, was arrested from the Indo-Nepal border during a search operation launched by sleuths following inputs of his presence in the area on Monday.

East Champaran, SP, Kantesh Kumar Mishra said a police team headed by Sadar ASP Raj along with three SHOs conducted the operation and arrested the accused.

"We received information that Ansari was active again in the border area. A special police team was formed. The team arrested him from Raxaul. No seizure has been made from him yet. He is being interrogated to get more information about his illegal activities," said SP Kantesh Kumar Mishra.

“Ansari had been arrested by the NIA in 2019 in a counterfeit currency case, and after being released on bail, he went absconding. NIA has been informed about his arrest and soon a team will take his custody,” added SP Kantesh Kumar Mishra.

Ansari has connections in Pakistan, Dubai, Malaysia and Bangladesh. From Malaysia and Pakistan, Ansari used to send consignments of counterfeit notes to India via Nepal which is supplied to different parts of the country, said the officials. (ANI)

