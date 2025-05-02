Haridwar (U'khand), May 2 (PTI) BJP leader and National Muslim Forum convenor Shalini Ali on Friday described the Waqf (Amendment) Act as a historic decision taken in the interest of the society.

"The Waqf is a sacred social and religious institution. Its main objective is to provide education, health and rehabilitation to the poor, helpless and needy sections of the Muslim society. But unfortunately, for years, this institution has been a victim of the land mafia, corrupt elements and activities like land jihad," Ali said.

Also Read | What Is an Online Share Trading Scam? As Mumbai Man Loses INR 3.63 Crore in 15-Day Fraud, Know How To Protect Yourself.

Talking to reporters at the Press Club here, she said the participation of two women in Waqf boards has now been made mandatory, which is a welcome and bold decision to bring Muslim women into the mainstream of decision making.

"Some people are using Waqf properties for their own benefit. The amendment made by the government will stop the misuse of Waqf properties and the poor will get its benefits," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Gives Chocolate to Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan in Amravati, Video of Light-Hearted Gesture Goes Viral.

The protest against the Waqf Act by switching off lights was a political stunt, she said, alleging that some people are misleading the society for their own benefit by organising events like this.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)