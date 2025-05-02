Amravati, May 2: In a light-hearted gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed Andhra Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan a chocolate on Friday in Amravati. After PM Modi handed the chocolate to Pawan Kayan, the leader accepted it with a smile.

This comes after Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan addressed the public today in Amravati. The leader thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sparing time to participate in the re-inauguration of the capital even amid the grave national crisis of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Andhra Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Re-Launches Amaravati Capital Works Nearly 10 Years After Its Unveiling.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh deputy CM Pawan Kalyan shared a candid moment when the PM was in Amravati to lay the foundation stone of various projects, and also to re-launch the capital city of Amravati. (Source - Janasena) pic.twitter.com/2rJyGR8sCg — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2025

"During the past five years of YSRCP rule, Amaravati farmers endured immense suffering. They were lathi-charged, yet they carried out a historic protest. The role of women farmers in this movement is unforgettable. We had said then that Amaravati would remain the capital of Andhra Pradesh. We are now honoring that promise by reinitiating the capital's construction in the presence of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

The leader said that the previous government attempted to erase Amaravati's future and people's aspirations like a tidal wave washing over the Delta. "However, in this righteous struggle, the farmers and people of the state achieved victory. Amaravati will emerge not as a concrete jungle, but as a symbol of accountability and democracy--a truly world-class capital. The farmers of Amaravati did not just donate land, they gave the state its future. ‘Tech Means Only Narendra Modi Ji’: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Hails PM Modi for His Strong Grasp of Technology.

We thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sparing time to participate in the re-inauguration of the capital even amid the grave national crisis of the Pahalgam terrorist attack," he said.

On Friday evening, Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, and several central and state ministers attended the Amaravati re-inauguration ceremony. Addressing the massive crowd that arrived from all parts of the state, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said

"On this historic occasion of restarting Amaravati, I bow my head and salute the 29,000+ farmers who donated 34,000 acres of land for the capital. Over the past five years, they protested on roads, sat behind barbed fences, suffered mentally, endured lathi charges, and faced police cases. More than 2,000 people lost their lives. Women farmers who came to me during the movement asked, "Is there anyone who will wipe away our tears? Will Prime Minister Modi know our pain?" I assured them that nothing escapes his notice," Kalyan said.

He further said that they promised Amaravati would remain the capital, and today, they are keeping that promise by restarting its development through the hands of Prime Minister Modi himself. "It is also heartening that this is happening on the auspicious day of the 1237th birth anniversary of Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya. Amaravati is the hub for five crore people--it is the home of us all. In the past, while in a monastic life, Prime Minister Modi was called 'Aniket', meaning one who has no home or family, like Lord Shiva. Today, that very Aniket has come forward to take responsibility for building a capital for crores of families. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Kamakhya to Dwarka, he considers the whole nation his family. On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh and the farmers of Amaravati, I raise my hands in gratitude," the deputy CM said.

He further attacked the previous government and said that they reduced Amaravati to a place remembered only for its barricades, Section 30, and Section 144. "But the farmers of Amaravati proved that if you stand for dharma, dharma will stand by you. Their victory in this righteous struggle is a result of the sacrifice of 33,000 acres. The pain, humiliation, and injuries suffered by the farmers, women, and students who took to the streets when there were threats of shifting the capital will never be forgotten. I still remember the brutal lathi charges on the disabled during the protests. I will never forget that pain, nor will I allow anyone else to.

The presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at today's re-inauguration is living testimony to the farmers' sacrifice. The coalition government stands committed and responsible for completing Amaravati's construction. The previous government dishonored the sacrifices of the farmers through a chaotic policy of three capitals. We assure you--Amaravati will become a world-class capital.

He further alleged that the previous government failed to provide matching grants, resulting in the loss of thousands of crores from the Centre. "With stable governments at both the state and central levels, development activities are progressing rapidly. We are responsibly fulfilling the promises made in our manifesto, step by step. The present governments, with a cooperative and collaborative approach, are pushing ahead. Today, Prime Minister Modi is launching and laying the foundations for development projects worth Rs. 1.07 lakh crore across the state in areas like railways, industries, roads, and defence. Projects like the Guntakal railway and Gorantla highway in Rayalaseema are set to begin," he added.

Pawan Kalyan said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Amaravati will become a world-class capital.

"Our youth will no longer need to migrate to Bengaluru, Chennai, or Hyderabad, as job opportunities will flourish here itself. We must remember one visionary leader in Amaravati's journey--the one who saw a metropolis in rocks and thorns, who envisioned 20 years ahead. That leader, Chandrababu Naidu, who once built Cyberabad, will now transform Amaravati into a magnificent metropolis with unmatched experience and expertise. We hope Amaravati will soon become a jewel in India's crown," he said.

The Andhra Deputy CM thanked Prime Minister Modi for coming to Amravati following the Pahalgam terror attack. "We must understand Prime Minister Modi deeply. At a time when 26 soldiers were killed by terrorists in Kashmir, when the nation stands on the brink of war, he bore that burden silently and still did not forget the sacrifices of Amaravati's farmers. The Pahalgam attack is a dark chapter in India's history. Despite the grief and national urgency, he made time to come here. We thank him sincerely for that. Let us all pray to Goddess Kanaka Durga to bless and empower him," Pawan Kalyan said.

The attack in Pahalgam occurred on April 22 at Baisaran meadow, where terrorists targeted tourists, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese citizen, and leaving several others injured. Following the attack, the Central government has said that the terrorists responsible for the attack and the conspirators behind it will face severe punishment.

