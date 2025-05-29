New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, on Thursday said that the character of warfare had changed rapidly, and it would continue to evolve, driven by both technological advances and rising non-traditional threats.

He made these remarks at the CII Annual Business Summit held in Delhi, where he also spoke about India's maritime vision under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Addressing the summit, Admiral Tripathi said, "The character of warfare has changed rapidly and continues to do so. Firstly, the lines between war and peace are increasingly blurred. Secondly, the commercial technologies democratise warfare, making it available to non-state actors. Finally, moving into the era of precision, where highly accurate capabilities and in large numbers both remain important for us. We also know that non-traditional threats like acts of terror can spiral into a wider conflict. The use of non-contact warfare along with space and cyber domains to wage a conflict with no ceasefire is a new reality."

He pointed out that technological disruption had allowed even non-state actors to access powerful tools, including space and cyber warfare, which posed constant threats that do not follow traditional rules of engagement or peacetime restraint.

Speaking on India's strategic maritime framework, Admiral Tripathi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of SAGAR -- Security and Growth for All in the Region had evolved into a broader concept that now reflected India's growing maritime outreach.

"PM Modi made a clarion call of 'SAGAR' - Security and Growth for All in the Region. Building on this legacy, the vision has rightly elevated to 'MAHASAGAR' - Mutual and Holistic Advancement of Security and Growth Across Regions," he said.

IOS SAGAR is a unique mission based on the Government of India's regional initiative of maritime collaboration, SAGAR, which stands for Security and Growth for All in the Region. The mission aims to foster international cooperation between India and several African countries.

The Navy Chief's remarks come at a time when India has been increasing its focus on maritime security, not only in the Indian Ocean but across Indo-Pacific waters, through strategic alliances, naval exercises, and capacity-building initiatives.

