New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board Chairman, Wasim Rizvi, on Monday, withdrew his petition from the Supreme Court, seeking a direction to waive off Rs 50,000 cost imposed on him for filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) for deleting some of the controversial verses of Quran for being violative of Constitution.

Rizvi's lawyer told the apex court today that he has filed a review petition in the case and thereby now interested to withdraw his petition.

The Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman allowed the prayer of Rizvi and said, the petition is "dismissed as withdrawn."

In April, the court had dismissed his petition seeking directions to remove 26 verses of 'Holy Quran' for violating the laws of the land and allegedly promoting extremism and terrorism.

The bench of the top court, led by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, had slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on him for filing the frivolous petition before it and misusing the SC's precious time.

Rizvi had moved the apex court and sought direction to the appropriate authorities to remove 26 verses from the Quran which he states are used as "justifications" by Islamist Terrorist Groups for attacks on non-believers/civilians.

He said that suitable writ/ directions/ orders may kindly be passed in favour of the petitioner (himself), in the public interest and against the respondents to the effect that the verses/suras contained in the Holy Quran, which violate Law of the land, promote extremism and terrorism.

Rizvi, former Shia Waqf Board Chairman, Uttar Pradesh, also claimed in his petition that these verses pose a serious threat to the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country, be declared unconstitutional, non-effective and non-functional and appropriate directions may kindly be passed in this regard.

He further prayed that an appropriate committee of experts/religious experts may be appointed to get the opinion on the subject matter of the petition in the larger public interest.

He said that if this court deems fit, the respondent Government (Union of India) "may kindly be directed to declare its policy on the subject/issue white paper or pass appropriate legislation". (ANI)

