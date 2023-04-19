Jammu and Kashmir [India], April 19 (ANI): The nomadic and displaced people living in Jammu and Kashmir have welcomed the proposed land allotment policy of the government.

Although this policy has not received final approval, Masooda has been prepared, the news of which has spread a wave of happiness among these people. There are a large number of people in Jammu and Kashmir who do not have land and do not have their own houses. The government has formulated a comprehensive policy to allot land to them for the construction of houses under the Indira Awas Yojana.

According to sources, the rules and regulations of the policy have been finalized and are expected to be approved soon in the Administrative Council meeting chaired by Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha. It should be noted that the poor people in Jammu and Kashmir were given financial support for the construction of houses under Prime Minister Awas Yojana PMAY, but now arrangements will be made to allot land to those who do not have land to build houses.

This year, during the anti-encroachment campaign in January-February, the government hasrecovered thousands of kanals of government land from illegal encroachers, a complete list ofwhich has been prepared and its GI tagging has also been done. Out of this land, now a policy has been made to arrange for giving this land to the homeless.

Apart from this, schools, hospitals and other structures for public purposes will be constructed on the reclaimed land. There is no law for allotment of land for the construction of houses to landless people unlike other states and Union Territories which provide for allotment of land to people for expansion of approved houses under PMAY.

Now allotment of land has to be done before financial assistance for the construction of houses under PMAY and this decision is widely appreciated. He said that the government is really implementing the slogan of 'Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas, Sab ka Vishwas'. (ANI)

