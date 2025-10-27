Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], October 27 (ANI): Weeks after the torrential rains and devastating landslides hit North Bengal, causing widespread damage in the area, the alternative Hume Pipe bridge over the Balason River at Dudhia in Darjeeling district has been reopened to traffic.

The reopening restores a crucial link between Mirik and Siliguri, ensuring smooth movement of vehicles and relief supplies across the region.

Speaking on the development, Block Development Officer (BDO), Kurseong, Kaushik Chakraborty said that vehicles weighing upto 10 tonnes can only use the bridge as of now.

"The bridge has been opened. Only a vehicle weighing up upto 10 tonnes can use this bridge. Two-way traffic movement has been allowed," Chakraborty told ANI.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that 27 people, including one Nepali and one Bhutanese, have lost their lives in the wake of severe rain and landslides in North West Bengal.

Earlier this month, CM Mamata visited flood-hit Mirik relief camps in Darjeeling and met affected families.

She announced that every family who lost their homes in the floods and landslides will receive financial assistance of Rs 1.2 lakh for reconstruction under State scheme.

In a post on X, CM Banerjee said, "Over the past few days, I have been personally monitoring and reviewing the relief and rehabilitation efforts underway across the flood and landslide-affected areas of North Bengal following the extreme rainfall earlier this month. Day before yesterday, I had visited Hasimara in Alipurduar, and yesterday, I travelled to Nagrakata, Chalsa, Mal, and Kurseong, meeting affected families, interacting with officials, and overseeing the ongoing restoration work on the ground. Today, I shall visit the other side of Mirik to personally assess the situation in the landslide-affected areas and ensure that every affected person receives the support they need. Tomorrow, I will convene an administrative meeting for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Mirik."

"At the Bamandanga relief camp, I had the opportunity to hand over appointment letters for Home Guard employment to the family members of flood victims as part of our comprehensive rehabilitation initiative. Ten beneficiaries, including eight from Jalpaiguri and two from Cooch Behar, received their letters today. I have also announced that every family whose house has been damaged in the calamity will receive financial assistance of Rs 1.2 lakh for reconstruction under our State scheme," the CM further said on X. (ANI)

