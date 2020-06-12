India News | WB Breaches 10,000-mark with Highest Single-day Spike of 476 COVID-19 Cases; 9 More Die

Kolkata, Jun 12 (PTI) West Bengal on Friday breached the 10,000-mark in COVID-19 cases with the highest single-day spike yet of 476 infections, raising the tally to 10,224, the health department said.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the state rose to 451, with nine more people succumbing to the disease since Thursday evening, it said.

All nine of them died due to co-morbidities, and COVID-19 in these cases was "incidental", the department said in its bulletin.

The number of active cases in West Bengal currently stands at to 5,587.

At least 218 people were discharged from different hospitals in the state since Thursday, which took the total number of recoveries to 4,206.

As many as 8,758 samples were examined since Thursday, taking the number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state thus far to 3,15,699, the bulletin added.

