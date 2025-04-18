Howrah (West Bengal) [India], April 18 (ANI): A bus caught fire on Vidyasagar Setu in West Bengal's Howrah on Thursday evening, causing disruption in traffic movement, officials said.

No injury to anyone or casualties were reported in the incident.

Also Read | Murshidabad Violence: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Ignores Mamata Banerjee's Request To Not Visit Riots-Hit Town, State Submits Report to High Court.

Upon receiving information, a team of firefighters reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

According to officials, the fire broke out suddenly while the bus was on the bridge.

Also Read | 'I Am Home Minister, but Ask My Children To Share Live Location', Says Andhra Pradesh HM V Anitha While Citing Rise in Sexual Harassment Cases.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)