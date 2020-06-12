Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 12 (ANI): Ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday expressed confidence of winning the seats for Rajya Sabha Elections stating that their candidates will win.

"Our party, MLAs from supporting parties and independent MLAs who are supporting us, all are united. We have more than the required number for the majority. Our Rajya Sabha candidates Neeraj Dangi and KC Venugopal will win," said Pilot while speaking to the reporters.

"Due to lockdown we couldn't meet with our MLAs earlier, there is a restriction on the number of people gathering, that is why we brought everyone to the hotel so we could speak in open," he added.

This after, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot slammed the BJP-led opposition for "indulging in horse-trading" and stated that "everyone is united".

The comments of the Chief Minister came after Congress Chief Whip in the state Assembly Mahesh Joshi on Wednesday wrote to Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) alleging that attempts are being made to destabilise the State Government by luring his party's MLAs and independent MLAs who support the Government. (ANI)

