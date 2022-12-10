By Shalini Bhardwaj

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday virtually inaugurated the two-day conclave of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) at Rudraksh Convention Centre, Varanasi.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was also present at the event along with Health Ministers from several States.

Speaking at the occasion, Governor Anandiben Pate praised the work of Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres in providing last-mile delivery of healthcare services.

"I am happy to learn that more than 1.33 lakh HWCs have now become operational and are working as hubs of teleconsultations services," she stated. She further encouraged the medical professionals at these centres to create awareness regarding screening for various diseases among the local population, emphasizing that collaborative effort is essential for eradicating the nation of diseases.

Applauding the progress of the initiative Nikshay-Mitra, she said "With the collaborative effort of Centre, States, communities and individuals, we can easily achieve goal of TB - mukt Bharat by 2025. Let us all come forward and become a Nikshay Mitra to support TB patients."

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya thanked the Community Health Officers (CHOs) for their service and commitment to duty, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Union Health minister praised the significant impact of e-Sanjeevani, the flagship initiative of the central government in digital health, elaborating that it has successfully saved 21.59 km per health visit to the patient, and enabled savings of Rs 941.51 in terms of direct and indirect cost per health visit leading to a saving of Rs 7,522 crore across the country.

These teleconsultations are available at AB-HWCs. To build on this momentum and spread awareness regarding the 12 healthcare services being provided at HWCs, he urged that once a month Health Mela should be organized for a comprehensive drive on integrated health and wellness through screening, diagnostics and treatment.

The theme of UHC day 2022 is 'Build the World We Want: A Healthy Future for All'.

Highlighting the importance of health coverage in building a healthy future for all, UHC strives to ensure that all people have access to quality health services without suffering financial hardship when paying for these services.

The UHC also features as a key priority in G20 India Health track and is also a key target for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of 2030.

The health ministers of several states were present at the conclave. (ANI)

