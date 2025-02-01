New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): BJP National Vice President Baijayant Panda expressing confidence in his party's victory in the Delhi elections said that there are lakhs of migrant Odia people in Delhi and their enthusiasm for the BJP, PM Modi's leadership and their desire for a double engine government is evident.

Speaking to ANI, Panda said, "Today I am here in Kasturba Nagar and there is a large number of people from the Odia community here. There are lakhs of Pravasi Odia brothers and sisters in Delhi. We can see their enthusiasm for the BJP, PM Modi's leadership and the desire for a double-engine government in Delhi."

BJP MP Ravi Kishan has expressed confidence in the party's victory in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, asserting that BJP candidate Shikha Rai is set to win from the Greater Kailash Assembly constituency.

Speaking to ANI, signalling the party's optimism ahead of the upcoming elections, Kishan said, "Jhaadu wale ja rahe hain, Modi ji aa rahe hai (the broom is going, Modi ji is coming).

As the election dates approach, the political atmosphere in the national capital has intensified, with Congress, BJP, and AAP vying against each other over various issues. Recently, AAP accused the central government of plotting a "huge conspiracy" against the people of Delhi in an effort to win the upcoming assembly elections through "unfair means." The party also claimed that officials were being instructed to remove the names of Aam Aadmi Party voters from the voter list.

BJP has accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government of allegedly settling Bangladeshi and Rohingya people in the national capital and providing them with Aadhaar and voter cards to secure votes from them.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)

