Visakhapatnam, February 1: In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old engineering student, Anmol Singh, allegedly murdered his mother, Alka Singh (47), in Visakhapatnam after she stopped him from playing online games. The incident occurred on January 30 at their residence in the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) quarters under Malkapuram police station limits.

Alka Singh’s husband, Balbir Singh, an ICG commandant, was stationed in Odisha at the time. According to the police, Anmol, a third-year BTech student, was addicted to online gaming. On the day of the crime, he became furious when his mother confiscated his mobile phone and laptop. In a fit of rage, he stabbed her to death between 4 PM and 6 PM and locked her body inside a room. Online Gaming Addiction: Teen Boy Consumes Poison As Debts Pile Up Due to Mobile Games Addiction in Uttarakhand, Dies.

The crime was discovered when Alka Singh’s younger son, Ayushman Singh, returned from college and found his mother lying in a pool of blood. He immediately alerted neighbors and the police. Malkapuram Inspector S Vidya Sagar stated that Anmol was suffering from bipolar disorder, which causes extreme mood swings. Government Doubles Efforts on Curbing Addiction of Children Towards Online Gaming Amid Various Socio-Economic Concerns: MeitY.

During the investigation, police recovered the murder weapon, a knife, from a bag in the house. The victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway. The police have taken Anmol into custody and are probing additional details surrounding the case.

