New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday took a dim view of the Punjab government's inaction in being able to implement a 1996 pension benefit scheme in Punjab.

A bench of a Justices Abhay S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan stated that the Court on its own will grant monetary benefits to the beneficiaries if the State fails to implement the scheme.

The Court noted that the Punjab government, despite having assured on various occasions, has failed to act in this regard.

Justice Oka also expressed displeasure over the manner in which the State governments have treated the Courts with regard to not having complied with its directions.

"State must answer this. We can't brush aside how Courts are treated by the State governments. We will record that no officer of the state can be trusted. The State has taken the court for a ride.." Justice Oka stated.

After hearing submissions, the Court directed the counsel appearing for Punjab to take instructions from the Punjab government and listed the matter to be heard next on April 1, this year.

The top court had on March 5, this year, issued a contempt notice to the Chief Secretary of Punjab for failing to implement a pension benefit scheme of 1996 and for violation of undertaking to implement the same.

The Court was hearing a plea over the non-implementation of the Punjab Privately Managed Affiliated and Punjab Government Aided Colleges Pensionary Benefits Scheme, 1996. (ANI)

