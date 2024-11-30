Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 30 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya alleged that the TMC did not see any intention of the central government to approve the Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024 hence the party had declared a rally on Saturday and a protest on Sunday. Chandrima Bhattacharya led a TMC Mahila Morcha rally at South Kolkata on Saturday.

Chandrima Bhattacharya said, "The Aparajita Bill was passed on September 3 but we have not yet been able to make it an act because the President's signature is yet pending and we don't see any intention of the central government in doing so. And that is why we have declared this rally today and a protest tomorrow. The national working committee took a pledge to hold this rally."

TMC leader Shashi Panja also alleged that the Centre was delaying the approval of the Aparajita Bill, which was passed by the state Assembly in September.

TMC leader Shashi Panja expressed frustration over the delay, saying, "The Aparajita Bill is for the protection of women and children. The bill imposes strict punishment against rapists. There is no point in this bill if it does not become a law. Why is the central government delaying this process? This bill was passed in September in the State Assembly and still, it is not a law. We have waited for long and now we are protesting. Mamata Banerjee has said that if she feels it necessary, she would even send a delegation or whatever it takes to get this bill passed."

The Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024, was passed by the West Bengal Assembly in September, following the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a government hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

The Bill calls for the death penalty or life imprisonment for those convicted of rape, aiming to amend sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the new penal code.

However, the Bill faced a delay when West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose referred it to President Droupadi Murmi for approval. This followed the receipt of the mandatory technical report from the state government, but Raj Bhavan expressed its displeasure over the failure of the Assembly secretariat to provide the text of the debates and translations as required under the rules, Raj Bhavan Media Cell stated on X.

According to the Raj Bhavan Media Cell, the Chief Secretary provided the necessary report after a phone call with the Governor and a mandatory technical report was made available.

"At the end of acrimonious debates, mutual accusations, political threats and ultimatum, the Chief Minister had threatened dharna outside of Raj Bhavan if the Bill is not assented to by the Governor. The Governor took umbrage at the intimidatory stance of the CM and admonished the government for their failure in observing legal and constitutional proprieties," Raj Bhavan Media Cell stated on X.

According to Raj Bhavan Media Cell, the Governor has pointed out the omissions and commissions in the hurriedly passed Bill. He warned the Govt. 'Don't act in haste and repent at leisure'.

"The Governor said that people can not wait till the Bill is implemented. They want justice and justice should be given to them within the framework of the existing law. The government should act effectively, people should get justice. Govt must wipe the tears of the bereaved mother who lost her dear daughter. Governor pointed out the glaring defects and lapses in the Bill and advised govt to do their homework instead of going in for knee-jerk responses," Raj Bhavan Media Cell stated on X.

Despite these issues, TMC leaders argue that justice for victims of such heinous crimes cannot wait, and the government must act effectively. The Bill is seen as a crucial step toward ensuring stronger protection for women and children in the state. (ANI)

