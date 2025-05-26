Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 26 (ANI): Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to building a 'Viksit Bharat'. Chouhan launched 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Padyatra' from Larkui village in his Vidisha parliamentary constituency in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday evening.

He emphasised that the development of villages, along with cities, farmers, and all sections of society, is key to achieving this goal.

Chouhan said that the vision of a "Viksit Bharat" can be realized with collective efforts from the government, society, scientists, officials, and the media.

Speaking to the mediapersons, on Viksit Bharat Sankalp Padyatra, Chouhan said, "...PM Modi has taken the resolution to make India, 'Viksit Bharat'. He thinks it is important to develop cities, villages, farmers and others for Viksit Bharat. We need to develop villages for Viksit Bharat. If government, society, administration, scientists, officials, workers and journalists come together, we will definitely fulfil the dream of Viksit Bharat..."

Earlier on Sunday, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership after India became the world's fourth-largest economy.

Chouhan emphasised the government's ongoing efforts to build a developed India, aiming to climb further in global rankings to eventually become the number one economy.

Speaking to ANI, Chouhan said, "Under PM Modi's leadership, the 'Maha Yagya' for building a 'Viksit Bharat' continues unabated. Earlier, we were in 11th position, but under PM Modi's leadership, we reduced this gap to achieve 5th position. Now, we are in fourth position. Soon, we will be on the third, and ultimately, we will be number one."

In a recent development, BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari said India has emerged as a shining beacon amid global economic uncertainty, becoming the world's fourth-largest economy.

Bhandari credited this remarkable rise to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership over the past 11 years, strengthening India's economic foundations and propelling the country's rapid growth despite global challenges.

He highlighted this achievement as a crucial milestone towards India's goal of becoming a Vikshit Bharat by 2047. (ANI)

