New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday witnessed the signing of a statement of intent between IndianOil Corp and Greenstat Hydrogen India for setting up of Centre of Excellence on Hydrogen.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister talked about the importance that the government is giving to the exploration of new and emerging forms of energy.

"We see hydrogen as the future energy," he said.

He also expressed happiness at the encouraging results shown by the pilot project under which 50 buses in Delhi are running on hydrogen-CNG fuel.

According to an official release, the minister said India is the third-largest energy consumer with growing energy demand, "making it the place to be, for any energy entrepreneur in any part of the globe".

He called for greater synergy between science, technology and entrepreneurship to create win-win for all.

Greenstat Hydrogen India Pvt. Ltd is a subsidiary of Greenstat Norway.

The release said that association between IndianOil Corp and Greenstat Hydrogen India aims to develop a Centre of Excellence on Hydrogen (CoE-H) including CCUS and fuel cells for clean energy in cooperation with Indo-Norwegian hydrogen cluster companies and organizations.

The CoE-H will facilitate transfer and sharing of technology, know-how and experience through the green hydrogen value chain and other relevant technologies including hydrogen storage and fuel cells.

The release said CoE-H will be a vehicle for promoting R&D projects in green and blue hydrogen between Norwegian and Indian R&D institutions and universities.

Working closely with Industry and Governments on both sides, CoE-H will be levering its intellectual strengths in developing cost-efficient and scalable and sustainable technological solutions.

The CoE will also pilot fuel cell research. The institute will also act as a think-tank towards developing codes and standards for best industrial practices, safety, product protocols and regulations in the area of hydrogen and fuel cells, the release said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)