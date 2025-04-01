Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) April 1 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has stressed that the "wealth generated will be utilized for the welfare of the poor." He also affirmed that the P4 initiative is launched to eradicate poverty, prioritising the well-being of people.

On Tuesday, the CM participated in a service program for the underprivileged in Parchur constituency of Bapatla district. He personally visited beneficiaries' homes, distributed pensions, and inquired about their living conditions. Later, he addressed a public meeting.

The Chief Minister pointed out that some take pride in pressing buttons, but the reality is that those buttons are equivalent to the pensions provided by the government. He called upon the people to question those who engage in unnecessary criticism, an official release said.

"The Telugu Desam Party stands strong because of the backward classes. For 43 years, the party's flag has been carried by marginalized communities. Even in the face of intimidation, they have stood firm and fought courageously," he remarked.

He assured that he would take responsibility for uplifting backward communities economically, socially, and politically.

CM Chandrababu Naidu recalled how the previous government's inefficiency had devastated the state, leaving behind a debt of Rs 10 lakh crore. Despite this, he pledged to continue welfare and development while also repaying both principal and interest.

"We have allied with Pawan Kalyan and the BJP to rebuild the state. We are moving forward by implementing all the promises we made," he asserted.

"To personally lead from the front, I am directly participating in pension distribution every month," he said. Andhra Pradesh is the only state in India spending Rs 33,100 crore annually on pensions for 63 lakh beneficiaries.

"I was the one who increased the pension from Rs 200 to Rs 2,000. As per our election promise, we have now raised it further to Rs 4,000. For dialysis patients, we are providing Rs 10,000, while bedridden individuals receive Rs 15,000. Our administration ensures pensions are distributed on the 1st of every month, similar to employee salaries," he highlighted.

The CM emphasised that for some, pensions provide more income than regular wages. The previous government denied pensions to those who migrated for work, but under the NDA government, they can now claim pensions even after three months.

"Around 93,324 people who missed collecting pensions for two consecutive months would have led to a government saving of Rs 74 crore. However, prioritizing financial security for the poor, we are ensuring payments continue," he noted. He also mentioned introducing pensions for widows immediately after their husband's demise and integrating technology into pension distribution to ensure efficiency.

Chief Minister announced the revival of Amaravati's capital city construction, promising to restore its glory within four years. "Polavaram project is progressing rapidly and will be completed by 2027, paving the way for river interlinking," he said.

The government has set up over 200 Anna Canteens to provide meals to the underprivileged. He also highlighted significant projects, including a Rs 11,000 crore package for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and the establishment of a railway zone in Visakhapatnam.

"Infrastructure is a top priority. Roads left in disrepair over the last five years are now being fixed, and soon, they will be as smooth as glass," he added.

The Government will issue the Mega DSC notification this month and complete teacher appointments by June, he assured. Other key initiatives include the abolition of the Land Titling Act, launching 'Thalli Ki Vandanam' in May, and providing three free LPG cylinders annually under 'Deepam 2' scheme.

Farmers will receive Rs 20,000 financial aid under 'Annadata Sukhibhava,' and fishermen will receive Rs 20,000 in assistance this month.

"For 47 years, the people have blessed me. I served nine years as CM in united Andhra Pradesh, ten years as opposition leader, and now, I am in my sixth year as CM in the newly formed Andhra Pradesh. This is a rare honor given to me by the people," he said.

"My vision is a society without poverty, where wealth is not concentrated among a few but equitably distributed. The P4 initiative encourages the top 10 per cent of wealthy individuals to support the bottom 20 per cent poor families voluntarily.

Those providing assistance will be considered mentors, and the beneficiaries will be uplifted as 'Golden Families.' No one is born great; even leaders like NTR, Ambedkar, and Abdul Kalam became prominent through hard work. We will ensure every family in the state has housing, pensions, drinking water, electricity, sanitation, drainage, and internet facilities," he added.

The CM commended philanthropists Vikram Narayana Rao and Vasantha Srinivasa Rao for adopting 15 families each and ensuring their welfare.

The CM praised MLA Eluri Sambasiva Rao for his development efforts in Parchur and announced full government support for setting up shipbuilding and ship repair industries in the constituency.

Other projects include modernizing the Nagarjuna Sagar Canal, constructing a new NCP office, upgrading community halls, cemeteries, and drainage systems, and allocating Rs 9.10 crore for a double road from National Highway to Valaparla Industrial Park. The government has also sanctioned Rs 5 crore for land acquisition for Kommur Canal and approved new agricultural markets.

During his visit to Kottagollapalem, CM Naidu met a mentally challenged girl, Vaddlamudi Subhashini, and assured her family of immediate pension and housing support. When he asked her sister Bharani about her aspirations, she expressed a desire to become a police officer. With a smile, the CM quipped, "Do you want to become a police officer so you can beat people up?" He then encouraged her to protect citizens instead.

Upon learning that Bharani's family was struggling with education expenses, he directed officials to admit her to Kasturba Gandhi School.

In another instance, the CM visited a beneficiary Bathula Jalamma who is a widow, and was moved by her dilapidated house. He immediately sanctioned a new house, a gas connection, and financial assistance through the BC Corporation. When he asked her son about his education, he replied that he had dropped out in tenth grade.

"Why do you think you can't study? If we had thought the same, would we have been able to succeed?" the CM encouraged. "If you believe you can learn, you will. There is more to life than just herding sheep. Aim higher," he advised. (ANI)

